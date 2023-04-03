Gigi Hadid shares pic with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, fans say, ‘she is having her devdas fangirl moment’

Gigi Hadid-Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

American supermodel Gigi Hadid was currently seen attending the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The supermodel made head turns with her elegant and stunning outfits on both days of the gala. On the second day, she donned a beautiful chikankari saree and later she shared a post posing with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and her daughter Aaradhya. The supermodel also thanked the designers for the outfit in her post.

On Monday, Gigi Hadid shared Gigi Hadid posted some of the pictures from the NMACC gala wherein she could be seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and her daughter Aaradhya, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Penelope Cruz. The actress wore a white Chikankari saree which has flower pattern embroidery and wide golden lace on the borders. She donned the high-thigh slit saree with a golden jewel-encrusted crop blouse with a plunging neckline and completed her look with golden bangles and earrings. Gigi looked stunning in Indian attire and made head turns at the gala.

Fans rushed to the comment section to appreciate the actress’ look and some were even mesmerized to see Gigi Hadid and Shah Rukh Khan in the same frame. One of the comments read, “Gigi and SRK are slaying.” Another fan praised her look and said, “You look gorgeous in Indian attire. Pretty as always. Loads of love from India.” Another comment read, “you look so divine and elegant in a saree.” Another fan wrote, “Gigi and SRK. A moment in Pop Culture.” “Gigi having her Devdas moment with SRK and Aishwarya Rai,” Another comment read.

Gigi Hadid also penned a note thanking the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her outfit. The model wrote, “the @nmacc.india Gala was a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, and its inspiration on fashion internationally, with the opening of the exhibit “India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination,” curated by the iconic @hamishbowles! It was my honor and joy to showcase this masterpiece designed by @abujanisandeepkhosla.”

The supermodel continued to appreciate the artists who worked on the ‘masterpiece’ and said, “this Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specializes in a different stitch truly remarkable workmanship .. I’ll never forget it.”

