Gigi Hadid thanks Ambani family for inviting her at NMACC event, calls it 'first unforgettable trip to India'

Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in love with India. She came to Mumbai on Friday for the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and since then she has been talking about the beauty of the country.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and thanked the Ambani family for inviting her to India and making her experience the Indian culture. "Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @maccindia!It was an honor to be there to witness your family`s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India," she wrote.

She added, "After seeing the opening nights of The Great Indian Musical and India in Fashion exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions- from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions - I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love."

Gigi stunned everyone with her presence in India. On Day 2 of NMACC, Gigi was seen dressed in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Chikankari saree and a gold jewelled blouse. The pre-pleated six yards featured intricately-designed gold patti borders and a thigh-high slit on the side. Not only Gigi but Tom Holland and Zendaya also brought firangi touch to the NMACC's opening.

On Sunday, the supermodel reacted to her on-stage moment with Varun Dhawan at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), where Varun Dhawan lifted her in his arms and planted a kiss on her cheek. As the actor was slammed for apparently doing so without Gigi's consent, Gigi seemed to imply it was planned.

On her Instagram Stories, Gigi shared a video of the moment and wrote, "@varundvn making my Bollywood dream come true." She added laughing emojis at the end.

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan performed on stage at the NMACC on Saturday. During his performance, he brought Gigi on the stage and lifted her in his arms as she acted surprised. As he put her down, he planted a kiss on her cheeks as well. As soon as the video from the performance was uploaded on social media, Varun was heavily trolled as netizens were convinced that Varun lifted Gigi without her consent. Her surprised reaction added fuel to these speculations.

A few hours after the performance video went viral, Varun broke his silence over the trolling and clarified that it was a 'planned' act. Responding to a tweet criticising him, he wrote, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning." (With inputs from ANI)

Read|Varun Dhawan breaks silence after getting trolled for lifting, kissing Gigi Hadid on NMACC stage