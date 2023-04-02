Varun Dhawan breaks silence after getting trolled for lifting, kissing Gigi Hadid on NMACC stage

Varun Dhawan kisses Gigi Hadid on NMACC stage

The second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala was attended by several celebrities from India as well as outside India.

Amid the glamour and glitter, one incident grabbed headlines but for the wrong reasons and it involved Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. Actually, Varun Dhawan was performing with American supermodel Gigi Hadid when the controversy erupted as he lifted Gigi Hadid suddenly and kissed her in full public view. Varun Dhawan’s action sparked a row on social media with fans raising concerns about consent.

For his part, Varun Dhawan responded to the trolls stressing that the whole kissing episode was pre-planned. “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things," he tweeted.

A user commented, “#VarunDhawan needs to control himself.offscreen can be friends with everyone but when onscreen he picks up or tickle other person/costars without permission looks disgusting and disrespectful.Shouldn’t have picked up #GigiHadid while dancing." Another user remarked, “Varun Dhawan is embarrassing actually! huh…stupid,clownery behaviour! I hope,its scripted or something."

It would not be wrong to say that the whole incident left Gigi Hadid a little uncomfortable and if this whole thing was pre-planned then surely it was not executed in perfect manner.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on Friday evening in a grand ceremony where Nita Ambani herself performed on stage and Hollywood stars like Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid were in the audience. Oscar winner Penelope Cruz also arrived in Mumbai for the event on Saturday and graced the pink carpet. Others in attendance at the mega event included Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and many more.