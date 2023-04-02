Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Gigi Hadid finally reacts to controversy over Varun Dhawan lifting and kissing her 'without consent' on NMACC stage

After Varun Dhawan got trolled for lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid at the NMACC gala event, the supermodel broke the silence over the controversy and shared her views about it on her social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

Gigi Hadid finally reacts to controversy over Varun Dhawan lifting and kissing her 'without consent' on NMACC stage
Varun Dhawan-Gigi Hadid

On Sunday, supermodel Gigi Hadid reacted to her on-stage moment with Varun Dhawan at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), where the actor had lifted her in his arms and planted a kiss on her cheek. As the actor was slammed for apparently doing so without Gigi's consent, Gigi seemed to imply it was planned.

On her Instagram Stories, Gigi shared a video of the moment and wrote, "@varundvn making my Bollywood dream come true." She added laughing emojis at the end.

Here's the photo

image

Varun Dhawan performed on stage at the NMACC on Saturday. During his performance, he brought Gigi on the stage and lifted her in his arms as she acted surprised. As he put her down, he planted a kiss on her cheeks as well. As soon as the video from the performance was uploaded on social media, Varun was heavily trolled as netizens were convinced that Varun lifted Gigi without her consent. Her surprised reaction added fuel to these speculations.

A few hours after the performance video went viral, Varun broke his silence over the trollong and clarified that it was a 'planned' act. Responding to a tweet criticising him, he wrote, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning." 

Here's the tweet

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on Friday evening in a grand ceremony where Nita Ambani herself performed on stage and Hollywood stars like Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid were in the audience. Oscar winner Penelope Cruz also arrived in Mumbai for the event on Saturday and graced the pink carpet. Others in attendance at the mega event included Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and many more.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 747 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.