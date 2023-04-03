Search icon
French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain shares pic with Shah Rukh Khan from NMACC gala, says, 'tried to convince him to..'

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain reveals he tried to convenience Shah Rukh Khan to shoot again in France when he met him at the NMACC gala.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan-Emmanuel Lenain

The grand inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was graced by many Bollywood and Hollywood stars. The glittery event was also attended by French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenian who recently took to his Twitter and shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that he tried to convince him to shoot in France.

On Monday, Emmanuel Lenian took to his social media and posted a picture from the NMACC gala with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “Met the great Shah Rukh Khan yesterday in Mumbai. Tried to convince him to come and shoot again in France. French people would love to see more of Bollywood!”

The grand inauguration of NMACC was a 3-day event attended by many A-listers of Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandana, Kriti Sanon, Athiya Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kajol among others. The event was also graced by Hollywood stars like Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, Zendaya, and Penelope Cruz.

The star-studded Gala saw some amazing performances where Shah Rukh Khan was seen grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan who was later joined by Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. Rashmika Mandana also grooved to her song Sami Sami and on the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. Varun Dhawan gave an energetic performance at the event and shared a special moment with Gigi Hadid. Not only this, Priyanka Chopra was also seen recreating Kabir and Ayesha Mehra on the stage as she grooved with Ranveer Singh on Gallan Goodiyan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie Jawan also starring Nayanthara and helmed by Atlee. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra among others in prominent roles. The action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. Other than this, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki starring Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

