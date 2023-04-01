Deepika Padukone fangirls over Shah Rukh Khan's dashing black look for NMACC opening ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's sartorial choices continue to wow fans and celebs alike. The superstar was flooded with compliments for the dashing black suit that he wore to the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai last night on Friday.

Shah Rukh looked absolutely dapper in his black suit. He sported a pendant with a black stone to complement his look. Apart from his manager Pooja Dadlani, the actor's look was also shared by the stylist Shaleena Nathani on her Instagram account. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "DEADDDD!!!! @iamsrk today for the opening of @nmacc.india." Deepika Padukone was among the first ones to react as she wrote, "Me too!" in the comments section, along with a drool-worthy emoji.





Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were most recently seen opposite each other in the action-packed entertainer Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand film was released in the cinemas on January 25 and broke several records, turning out to be one of the highest-grossing movies in the history of Indian cinema with over a gross collection of Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide.

Meanwhile, coming back to the NMACC grand launch event, SRK decided to give the red carpet a miss and instead, Salman Khan was seen posing with Shah Rukh's family including wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan for the pictures that went viral on social media.

The star-studded event was even attended by international model Gigi Hadid and multiple celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vidya Balan-Siddharth Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani, and Rajinikanth among others.



