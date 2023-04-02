Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Tom Holland, Zendaya in unseen pic from NMACC gala: 'Spiderverse meets spyverse'

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan with Nita Ambani, Tom Holland, Zendaya

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has already set an example of bringing world talents under one roof. On the second day of the gala event, Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz and supermodel Gigi Hadid were among the international guests of the evening.

A photo from inside the event is going viral on the internet, as it has captured Tom and Zendaya posing with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In the group picture, Nita Ambani has brought Hollywood stars with Bollywood stars in one frame, and the photo looks like an epic moment of the evening.

Here's the photo

As expected SRK, Salman and even international fans are going gaga over the photo. "Photo worth billions," exclaimed a user. Another user wrote, "Spiderverse X Spyverse." A netizen wrote, "Spiderman AND IRONMAN IN OTHER UNIVERSE." Another netizen wrote, "Wow what a crossover." "Spiderman and G.one," wrote another netizen. An SRK fan wrote, "Yeeee i was waiting for this moment." Another fan wrote, "Omg pathaan, tiger, and spiderman together." One of the users wrote, "This reminded me a dialogue from Civil War -- "Jabra Fan Spiderman"

NMACC has brought the world's talented artists together. The centre was inaugurated on March 31 and had a grand opening ceremony. Stars like Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, and several others.

Speaking about the stars in the epic photo, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the blockbuster Pathaan. He will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Salman was last seen making a cameo appearance in Pathaan. He will soon be seen in the much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, releasing on Eid (April 21), followed by Tiger 3 on Diwali. Tom Holland and Zendaya were last seen together in Spider-Man No Way Home.