Fatima Sana Sheikh shares photos from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement party

Fatima Sana Shaikh, on Friday, shared a string of pictures from Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

Fatima Sana Sheikh/Instagram

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, on Friday, shared a string of pictures from Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement.Taking to Instagram, Fatima shared the pictures which she captioned, "What a mad afternoon that was!!! So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and the was so infectious...My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you. I am glad I could be a part of it. Pyaar pyaar pyaar.” 

In the pictures, Fatima could be seen grooving with Ira Khan’s to be husband Nupur Shikhare and some candid pictures with Ira. Soon after the pictures were posted, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. 

Ira Khan commented, "The second photo is probably my favourite photo of the day! Love you so much." "Congratulations to the lovely couple," a fan commented. 

The couple had been dating for two years took to Instagram, to share a post making the announcement of their engagement. Recently, in October, during a cycling event, Nupur went down on his knee with a ring in his hand and asked his lady love that "will you marry me?". Ira responded with a yes and they sealed the deal with a kiss. The crowd around them were seen cheering and clapping. 

Sharing the video the duo wrote, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes. "Ira and Nupur often share pictures and videos on social media. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020. Ira took to Instagram and announced that they are dating. 

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, in presence of close friends and family members. From Imran Khan, Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy. Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005.  

They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena. 

