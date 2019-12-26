'Every girl/woman can be Mardaani': Sunny Hinduja is elated by 'Mardaani 2' success

Rani Mukherji's Mardaani 2 has been doing a lively business at the box office and Sunny Hinduja, who played the role of a crude politician managed to grab eyeballs with a cameo, is extremely happy with the film's success.

Speaking about the same in a recent interview, Sunny said, "My character in the film is that of a crude and corrupt politician who does anything and everything to stay in power. It is a cameo. Looking at the current state of the nation, this film is a need of the hour and it has been rightly conveyed that every girl/woman can be Mardaani."

The story of Mardaani 2 is inspired by true crimes committed against women by juveniles and it sees Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist.

Apart from the fil, Sunny also got a tremendous response from the web show he was a part of, The Family Man.

On receiving compliments for both the projects, he added: "It is an amazing feeling, receiving so much love from so many people! I am really happy and in complete gratitude."

Recently, Vishal Jethwa, who played the main antagonist in Mardaani 2 had also opened up about his prep for the role and bagging his first film opposite Rani Mukherji.

"Everyone says that once on set, you should forget that it is Rani ma'am in front of you but Shivani Shivaji Roy but during an action scene, I couldn't forget it is Rani Ma'am. Because if I punched Shivani and god forbid, I hit her for real, the next hand on me won't be Shivani's but Rani Ma'am (laughs out loud). I was very scared of that," he had said.