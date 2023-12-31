Headlines

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

Dunki actress Komal Sachdeva talks about her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's film.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

Indian actress Komal Sachdeva is best known for her roles in the movies Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. the actress is recently seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's latest directorial Dunki. Having worked with both the Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and SRK, the actress cited similarities between them. 

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Komal Sachdeva opened up on her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki and revealed the fun moments with the superstar. She also talked about the similarities between SRK and Akshay Kumar. 

Talking about how she bagged the role in Dunki and her first meeting with Rajkumar Hirani, Komal Sachdeva said, "Everyday I used to go through the messages in the audition group, and in one of the WhatsApp group, I found the message that Mukesh Chhabra is looking for a Punjabi seeking actors and they had a mail id. So I sent them my profile and I would have sent 10000 emails before that to various people for various roles and this was the first chance I got a response through email. They sent me a script and then I made the audition video at home. I made my interpretation of the character, recorded the video, and sent it back to the casting team. In a day or two I got a call from them that you have been locked for the character. I was like really? because it never goes so easily. It went very very smoothly. After I had a talk with them, in 15 minutes I got a call from Rajkumar Hirani sir's office, saying that we have locked you for this character in the film starring Shah Rukh Khan." 

She added that she felt it was a prank and said, "I was like, Oh My God, is this some prank going on with me? First of all, it was through email and now they have locked for a role in a film starring Shah Rukh Khan? They said you'll have to come to the office to sign the agreement and I even googled the address before going to see if it is really Rajkumar Hirani's office or not." 

Sharing her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan and the most fun part about working with him, Komal Sachdeva said, "The most fun part was that he has a great sense of humour, so while we were shooting, he used to crack jokes to keep the environment very light and jovial. So it is very good to be around him and he is very humble also. He doesn't have that ego of being a star. So that makes you very comfortable around him and it makes you feel you can play your role very nicely. There is no pressure about being around a star. And in my first meeting with Raju sir, I couldn't imagine that such a great, credited director would be so humble. He came to me very respectfully and said, "Hi Komal ji." He is very very humble and he makes you feel so good about yourself that is I think, with Shah Rukh Khan and Raju sir both. They make you feel like you are the star and you are just roaming around them like this." 

Komal Sachdev who has also worked in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Talking about similarities in Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, the actress said, "Work ethics and discipline in both the actors is amazing. Even after working in so many movies, they don't need to prove their worth to anybody else, but every project, every shoot will be so disciples, rehearsing their lines, practicing, and putting their best foot forward. They both work so hard. I think they work harder than anyone else." 

Komal Sachdev further revealed her parents and friends' reaction to sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and said, "My family is very happy. I am sure many apprentices and people have told them that what is the need that she has left home, left Delhi, and gone to Bombay. They used to tell me that even if you want to do acting, do it from Bombay, don't you care enough for your family that you have gone to Bombay? So those relatives who used to say these things, they have gone silent and have been congratulating me that we are very happy." 

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani along with others in key roles. The film received positive response from the audience and despite clashing with Prabhas' Salaar, the film has collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide. 

