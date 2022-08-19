Search icon
Dobaaraa box office collection: Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu's film registers 2-3% occupancy, shows cancelled

Dobaaraa reportedly only had a 2% to 3% day one theatre occupancy rate. According to reports, a few of the movie's early shows have been cancelled.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 09:54 PM IST

Dobaaraa, the movie starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, debuted to positive reviews from reviewers.   Dobaaraa, which Anurag Kashyap directed, debuted in theatres on Friday, August 19. Taapsee's acting in the movie has received praise. However, it appears that the movie was unable to pique viewers' interest. Dobaaraa reportedly only had a 2% to 3% day one theatre occupancy rate. According to reports, a few of the movie's early shows have been cancelled.

Sumit Kadel, a film trade analyst, took to Twitter and wrote,  "#Dobaaraa is off to a DISASTROUS start at the box office, film is registering merely 2-3% occupancy while many early shows are getting canceled due to NO AUDIENCE..(sic)," he tweeted.

When predicting Dobaaraa's box office performance, Kadel also said that the movie might only bring in Rs 20-35 lakh on its first day. And according to him, the film's lifetime revenue might range from Rs. 1.25 to Rs. 1.50 crore.

"BOX OFFICE PREDICTION #Dobaaraa - Opening day- 20 -35 lakh Lifetime - 1.25- 1.50 cr (sic)," his tweet read.

Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa - a Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, released today.

The film marks the reunion of sorts for Taapsee. While she teams up with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap again after Manmarziyaan, she is reuniting with her Thappad co-actor Pavail Gulati for the film. Dobaaraa, which also stars Sukant Goel and Rahul Bhat, is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose of Athena.

