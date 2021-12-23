DNA Exclusive: Jatin Sarna on playing Yashpal Sharma in '83,' facing near-death experience during practice, and more

The 'Saat Uchakkey' actor Jatin Sarna rose to fame with 'Sacred Games.' His character of Bunty has become a pop-culture icon and his dialogues are been part of multiple memes. However, before the series, Jatin had a fair share of struggle, and now the actor is geared up for his next '83.' The actor is playing middle-order batsman Yashpal Sharma, and in an exclusive conversation, Jatin have shared inputs about the film, the preparation behind the role, his career, struggle, and lot more.

Q: Tell us about your journey with '83?'

A: I'm humbled and thankful as it has been a marvellous journey for me... more than my expectations. Grabbing such a project, that celebrates a historic event, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. After completing 'Sacred Games' in 2018, I got to know that the auditions for '83' have started. I had gone to meet Mukesh Chabbra for some other film, but there, I saw a room dedicated to the film, and there were photos of the cricketers. So I asked if I can do something in this film. But they were looking for 'known faces.' So I emphasised the fact that I'm recognised too. However, they took their time, and around May, I was called to give an audition for Madan Lal. After the audition, they asked me to send a video of my bowling, which I recorded and sent. Eight months later, around December, I got a call saying, 'Kabir Khan wants to see your batting, as he's considering you for Yashpal Sharma.' At first, I didn't take it seriously and tried to ignore the offer, as I thought that the role isn't meaty enough. But the casting guys were persistent...they asked me to send my batting video, and when I did, I got selected for Yashpal Sharma.

However, I was still not convinced with the change, so the production gave me an option, to either read the script or meet Kabir Khan. So I decided to read the script, and I went to their office. While reading the script, I got connected instantly with the narrative. The script was written beautifully... enriched with emotions and captivating moments. Even Kabir sir had come, and he saw me reading it with whole intensity. After I finished reading, I met him, and he assured me that every character is crucially important. He further told me that this isn't a biopic on a person, but it's about the World Cup 1983. Thus I decided to do the film.

Q: Did you have any idea about Yashpal Sharma before doing the film?

A: I had no idea about Yashji, that's the reason behind my initial hesitation. But after doing the film, I do feel that he hadn't got his due. Yashji played a major part in the tournament. He had scored 89 in the first match against West Indies, which boosted the team's confidence. Then in the semi's, he scored 61 against England, and that was another benchmark. He had also taken 2-3 crucial runouts.

Q: Tell us about your cricket training?

A: We all had gone under such rigorous training that we used to think that even if we couldn't pull off as an actor, we can represent the country as cricketers (laughs). Our coach, Balwinder Singh Sandhu were persistent, and he wanted everything pitch-perfect. I had to copy Yashpal sir's batting style, so he (Sharma) was there at Dharamshala to help. We had numerous sessions, he showed me his style, shared tips with me about holding the bat, taking the stance, etc. During the practice, we have suffered multiple injuries. Initially, when I started training, I used to feel that, I will hit the ball out of the stadium, but it was the opposite. I had swollen knees, my ribs got smashed by the ball... I even got a severe hit at the crotch as well (laughs). That day, the protective gear was not in place, and I was practising Yashpal's Hookshot. But, I missed the ball... and it hit me right into the crotch. For the next 15 minutes, I had a blackout, and I thought that I am doomed. But the paramedic team and others helped me. I even got huge support from the co-stars like Nishant (Dahiya), Jiiva, Hardy Sandhu.

Image source: Jatin Sarna Twitter

Q: Were you happy with the fact that someone approached you for a different role than 'Sacred Games' Bunty?

A: I feel fortunate enough to get such a chance. This is completely different from my previous work. I hope people would appreciate it in the same way, as they have accepted my previous work. After 'Sacred Games,' I was offered similar kind of roles... being a left-hand to some gangster, or some other irrelevant characters, but I refused it. Being a theatre artist, I want a role that can challenge me. I can do one scene in a film, but it should be interesting. In past years, I have rejected some big films... where they just wanted to use me.

Q: So, have you become choosy now?

A: Yes, I am not someone who will do films, just for money. When I needed money, I had done a few films, just for the sake of survival. But now, I have made my way clear. Now I can afford to say no to the films where my presence doesn't make any difference. Many times a director cast you... but then, they don't utilise the potential, so it all goes in vain. Like in 'Sacred Games 2,' they (the makers) didn't utilise Bunty well. So I want to avoid doing such work.

Q: What were the projects that you rejected?

A: There were many, 'Bhoot Police' is among one of them. They had offered me an eccentric, extraneous kind of character, and I refused it. When I saw the film, I felt saved, and usually, I don't regret refusing films.

Q: Then, why did you do Rajinikanth's 'Darbar,' where you had a small role?

A: I had my selfish reasons, it was a fanboy moment for me. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Dharmendra, and Rajinikanth are my favourite artists, and I will do anything to be in their film, regardless of my role. I admire them, they are my inspiration, and thus I did 'Darbar.' I was about to do 'Chehre' also, but there was some date issue... so, unfortunately, I had to let it go.

Q: '83' is an ensemble film, a trend that was popular in the 70s'-80s,' but then it kept decreasing, what's your take?

A: Luckily, it's coming back. Earlier films were star-driven. Now, the films are content-driven... we're having healthy competition. Artists are getting recognised, earning respect... they're getting their due, and even people want to see more of such character roles. So, things are changing for good.

Q: How do you consider OTT as a platform?

A: OTT has made way for artists like us. Today, even a minor character can leave a lasting impact. The platform is a boon for talented people. Before OTT, there was a struggle in getting work, approaching directors, casting directors. However, now the whole dynamic of work culture has gone through a massive change, and the credit goes to the emergence of the platform. I'm lucky enough to be a part of a show that has been a game-changer in content consumption. The platform has changed the film's tried and tested formula of a hero-heroine-villain, and it gives scope to other characters.

Q: You're working with Neeraj Pandey's web series 'Bihar Diaries.' Tell us something about that?

A: We were shooting it, now we took a break, but I'm playing an interesting character in the show. Chamanprash is my character's name (laughs)... he is smart, witty, calm but a little unpredictable too. Apart from that, I'm doing my first solo film, 'Motor Maachis aur Cutter,' where my character steals an ATM, and what follows forms the rest of the plot.