Disha Patani and Akshay Kumar set stage on fire with their electrifying performance at The Entertainers Tour in Dallas

Selfiee star Akshay Kumar has entertained the international audience at The Entertainers Tour with his fiery performances. Earlier the actor’s performance with Nora Fatehi went viral and the duo could be seen dancing to Puspa 2’s song. Now, his performance with Disha Patani has set fire to social media.

In the video shared on the Instagram handle of Box Office Worldwide, Disha Patani and Akshay Kumar can be seen grooving to the song ‘Kudi Chamkeeli’ from the movie Selfiee sung by Honey Singh. Disha Patani was wearing a short blue dress and Akshay Kumar was dancing in an all-black outfit. The duo put the stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry and adorable dance moves at The Entertainers Tour in Dallas.

Though some people were impressed with their electrifying performance, some trolled the actors saying, “It’s like father-daughter flirting with each other,” another user said, “Old age person with a young lady”

Earlier, Disha Patani impressed fans with her sizzling performance from The Entertainers Tour in Dallas as she shared a glimpse of her performance on her Instagram account which took social media by storm. The actress grooved to MS Dhoni and BLACKPINK's song.

Along with Disha Patani and Akshay Kumar, Aparshakti Khurrana, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi and Stebin Ben are also a part of The Entertainers Tour which will cover North American cities like Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, and Oakland and the stars will entertain the fans with their performances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Project K also starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan helmed by Nag Ashwin. The actress also has Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Capsule Gill starring Parineeti Chopra. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directional Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff.

