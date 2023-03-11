Disha Patani burns the stage with her dance moves in Dallas, grooves to MS Dhoni and BLACKPINK's song: Watch

Credit: Disha Patani/Instagram

Bollywood star Disha Patani burned the stage with her sizzling hot performance at the Entertainers Tour in Dallas, the video of the same is now going viral on social media. On Friday, the actress took to Instagram and shared clips of her performance.

In the videos, she can be seen grooving to MS Dhoni and popular BLACKPINK song. Dropping the video, she wrote, “Grateful to be able to do what I love thank you Dallas for this beautiful show #theentertainers.” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Omg! How u like that.” The second one said, “OMGGG SLAYYYY MY BLACKPINK HEARTUEE.” Another said, “You know what, you are so smart and sweet. And I also know that you can't see my comment bcz of lots of comments but if you see my comment so kindly reply me please bcz you can't expect how big fan am I.”

The third person mentioned, “Would love to see sushant singh rajput with her if he would alive today , misssing him.” The fourth one said, “The first song took me back to old times 2016.” The fifth person mentioned, “The first song took me back to old times 2016.”

For the unversed, the hot diva is currently in the US with superstar Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy and other for the Entertainers tour. On March 3, Nora Fatehi performed with Akshay Kumar at the first show in Atlanta. The video of that dance performance of Nora Fatehi and Akshay have now gone viral on the social media.

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen wearing a hot and sexy red color dress. Akshay Kumar started the act by wearing a red lehenga over his black blazer and black pants. Nora Fatehi then joined the actor and the two performed together on Main Khiladi from Akshay’s latest release film, Selfiee. Like always, Nora Fatehi impressed the crowd with her sizzling dance moves in short pants and she ended the performance with a hug to Akshay.

