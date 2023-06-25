Did you know Vicky Kaushal was rejected for this film that starred Katrina Kaif?

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is everyone’s favourite these days, once auditioned for a film that starred his wife Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Well! Yes, the actor had auditioned for the 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

However, he got rejected for the role of SRK’s best friend and roommate in the film. As per Free Press Journal reports, actor Sharib Hashmi said Vicky had auditioned for the important role in Jab Tak Hai Jaan but somehow failed to grab it. Later, the role went to Sharib who did justice to the character.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently appeared in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Sara Ali Khan. The movie was released in theatres on June 2 and opened to a positive response from the audience which also reflected in the box office collection. The movie collected Rs 74.40 crore at the box office in 11 days.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate wedding on December 9, 2021. The couple’s wedding pictures went viral on social media and fans couldn’t stop gushing about it.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Sam Bahadur helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Based on the story of Late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the movie is scheduled to release on December 1.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali.

