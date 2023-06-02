Search icon
Watch: Vicky Kaushal fulfils ‘Dilli walo ki request’ as he grooves to Obsessed at Zara Hatke Zara Backe promotions

Vicky Kaushal grooves to Obsessed during Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions in Delhi and fans can't stop gushing about his moves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal is currently on a promotional spree for his movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which is releasing today. During the promotions in Delhi, the actor was seen grooving to the song Obsessed and now the video is going viral and fans can’t keep calm. 

On Thursday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram and shared a video on his story wherein he can be seen flaunting his moves on the song Obsessed during Zara Hatke Zara Backe's promotions in Delhi. He captioned the video, “Dilli walo ki Dil se request thi…kaise mana karta (how could i deny Delhi people’s request from the heart).” The actor was seen wearing a blue shirt, white t-shirt, and brown pants. The actor was accompanied by his co-star Sara Ali Khan who was seen wearing a white Anarkali suit and enjoying the actor’s performance on the stage as the audience hooted for the actor. 

The video is now making rounds on social media and fans are drooling over his dance moves. One of the comments read, “those moves and Thumkas.” Another wrote, “People who think he is not hot in the MUD righ now shaking crying, and throwing up.” Another wrote, “this man is graceful.” Another commented, “Hotty shotty.” 

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Backe stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in a romantic-comedy film. The movie also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee, Akarsh Khurana and more. The film is releasing today (June 2) in the theatres. 

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in the pipeline wherein he will be seen essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The biopic also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is scheduled to release on December 1, 2023.

Read Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on being pushed away by Salman Khan's security at IIFA: 'Baatein badh jaati hain...'

 

