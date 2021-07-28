Did you know Daniel Craig aka James Bond auditioned for Aamir Khan starrer 'Rang De Basanti'? - Details inside

‘Rang De Basanti’ is one of the most iconic films made in Indian cinema. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial captured an essence of patriotism and friendship between a few college student portrayed by Aamir Khan, Sidharth, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi. The film also starred R Madhavan and Soha Ali Khan in key roles.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has now revealed that Hollywood actor Daniel Craig had auditioned for a role in the hit 2006 film, however, he took a rain check on it as he was cast as James Bond in ' The sky is Blue' in the meantime. Daniel was to play the character of James McKinley, the British jailor who walked Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev to their hanging in the film.

Mehra recalls the incident in his autobiography, ‘The Stranger In the Mirror’ (Rupa & Co), which is studded with incidents from his life that intersect with the careers of famous stars. The British jailor, incidentally, was played by the English actor and narrator Steven Mackintosh, who is known for his portrayal of Andreas Tanis in the ‘Underworld’ action horror films.

"Daniel Craig was my first choice but he requested if we could allow him some time as he was also being considered to be the next James Bond. The rest, as they say, is history," Mehra wrote in his autobiography co-authored by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta.

Craig wasn’t the only star whom Mehra could not cast. He had approached Shah Rukh Khan to play the character of Flight Lieutenant Ajay Rathod, a role that was ultimately essayed by R. Madhavan, who won accolades for his acting.

"I took a flight to the US where Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for ‘Swades' at NASA to sign him up for the part of Flt. Lt. Ajay Rathod," Mehra recalls. "This was the shortest and most challenging role around which the whole film revolved. He loved the script but could not give dates from his busy schedule. Looking back, I think the part was meant to be played by R. Madhavan and what an outstanding role he played."

From defaulting payments to getting a new producer, the filmmaker had to battle many odds to complete ‘Rang De Basanti’, which went on to become a defining statement against systemic corruption and win a slew of awards and nominations.

