Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut gifts herself swanky new Mercedes Maybach S680 worth Rs 5 crore

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut, whose film Dhaakad hits cinemas today (May 20), on Thursday gifted herself a luxurious new ride.

Ahead of the screening of her latest film in Mumbai, Kangana unveiled her swanky new car in front of the paparazzi and in the presence of her family members including her parents and sister Rangoli at her home in the maximum city.

Kangana bought a black Mercedes Maybach S680 and reportedly became the first Indian to have bought the car which cost a whopping Rs 5 crore.

"Excellent comfort and ultimate luxury – especially in the rear – are the top-most priority. Innovative details and exquisite materials make the Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class a refuge that offers the brand’s hallmark experience of luxury," is how the official website of Mercedes describes the Mercedes S680.

Meanwhile, speaking about Kangana's new film Dhaakad, produced by Deepak Mukut and directed by Razneesh Ghai, it features the actress as Agent Agni in the lead role with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.

Kangana recently spoke about how she prepped for her role and shared, "I wanted to use fake guns for this movie as I got hurt while shooting for Manikarnika but my director was keen that I should use real weapons. As far as my training is concerned, since childhood I have been learning from my action master Surya Narayan ji, from whom I am learning from the age of 16 or 17, but never got such a role except a few like Krish or Manikarnika. Moreover, for the movie, a crew came from Hollywood and also from Korea for the training. So, it's a team effort and no single person can be given the credit."

Talking about the competition between Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,

which also released today (may 20), Kangana had said earlier, "We cannot always get a solo release. It isn't like that these films are releasing on 5000 or 7000 screens. They both can simultaneously come and do well at the same time."