Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, others attend film screening

Here are the trending pictures from the screening of Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad held in Mumbai on Thursday, May 19.

Starring Kangana Ranaut in the leading role, Dhaakad releases in cinemas on Friday, May 20. The film held a screening in Mumbai on the night of Thursday, May 19. Here are the pictures from the event attended by the film's cast and crew, along with a few other celebrities like Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, and others. (All images: Viral Bhayani)