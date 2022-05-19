Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, others attend film screening

Here are the trending pictures from the screening of Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad held in Mumbai on Thursday, May 19.
Starring Kangana Ranaut in the leading role, Dhaakad releases in cinemas on Friday, May 20. The film held a screening in Mumbai on the night of Thursday, May 19. Here are the pictures from the event attended by the film's cast and crew, along with a few other celebrities like Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, and others. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni
Kangana Ranaut stars in a never-before-seen avatar of spy agent Agent Agni in the action thriller whose trailer has been received tremendously by the audience and it seems like the perfect summer blockbuster.
2. Arjun Rampal as Rudraveer
Arjun Rampal stars as the main antagonist Rudraveer, the leader of the human and arms trafficking gang. He has famously played negative roles in Ra.One and Om Shanti Om both starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.
3. Munawar Faruqui with his girlfriend Nazila
Munawar Faruqui, who won the first season of Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut, was also seen at the screening along with his girlfriend Nazila with whom has been spotted several times after the show.
4. Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey, one of the contestants in Lock Upp, also added her glamour and spunk to the film's screening. Poonam's raunchy and sexy videos and photos often go viral on social media.
5. Dhaakad cast and director
Dhaakad is helmed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai in his directorial debut. Apart from Kangana and Arjun, it also stars Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee, who played Bob Biswas in Kahaani.
6. Dhaakad vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Dhaakad will clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the leading roles. Both the films are expected to revive the Hindi film industry after several flops.