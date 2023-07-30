Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the leading roles.

Ranveer Singh has been earning wide acclaim for his fantastic performance as Rocky Randhawa in his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which hit theatres this Friday. On Saturday night, Ranveer and his actress-wife Deepika stepped out to watch the Karan Johar directorial, which also features Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Deepika made a cool fashion statement and was seen wearing a customised denim jacket with Ranveer's coloured face printed at the back, paired with matching denim blue jeans and a white shirt. Ranveer, who is known for his bold and adventurous fashion statements, wore a black sweatshirt, black pajamas, and a black mask for their movie night.

The video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, has gone viral on social media. Netizens flooded the comments section sharing their love for the couple. One of them wrote, "Best Jodi in Bollywood", while another added, "Ranveer got his personal cheerleader".

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the family romantic drama marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia after Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy in 2019. The film also features Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and Namit Das among others.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer is the seventh full-length feature film of Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.



