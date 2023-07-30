Headlines

This ex-Ratan Tata employee is now Sachin Tendulkar’s business partner; runs massive hotel chain worth…

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi, Noida, NCR amid rain warning; check state-wise forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check educational qualification of Indian cricketers

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the leading roles.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 07:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranveer Singh has been earning wide acclaim for his fantastic performance as Rocky Randhawa in his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which hit theatres this Friday. On Saturday night, Ranveer and his actress-wife Deepika stepped out to watch the Karan Johar directorial, which also features Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Deepika made a cool fashion statement and was seen wearing a customised denim jacket with Ranveer's coloured face printed at the back, paired with matching denim blue jeans and a white shirt. Ranveer, who is known for his bold and adventurous fashion statements, wore a black sweatshirt, black pajamas, and a black mask for their movie night.

The video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, has gone viral on social media. Netizens flooded the comments section sharing their love for the couple. One of them wrote, "Best Jodi in Bollywood", while another added, "Ranveer got his personal cheerleader".

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the family romantic drama marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia after Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy in 2019. The film also features Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and Namit Das among others.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer is the seventh full-length feature film of Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.

READ | Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone in middle of his ramp walk at Manish Malhotra's show, video goes viral

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Two young boys found dead in 10-ft deep pit in UP's Saharanpur

Meet Ashok Pai, IIT graduate who is vice president of Rs 12.28 lakh crore company; know his pivotal role in TCS

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

Isha Ambani-led Mukesh Ambani company to take on Tata firm, Nykaa with next move

'All have to try for a peaceful solution': Opposition INDIA MPs in Manipur

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE