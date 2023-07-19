Headlines

Deepika Padukone to skip Nag Ashwin's Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con? Here's why

According to reports, Deepika Padukone will miss Nag Ashwin's Project K Launch at San Diego Comic-Con.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

Prabhas, Kamaal Hasaan, and Rana Daggubati have reached the USA ahead of Project K’s first glimpse launch at San Diego Comic-Con. However, as per reports, Deepika Padukone might be missing the launch event. 

According to a report in India today, Deepika Padukone who is one of the leading stars in Nag Ashwin’s Project K will give the first glimpse launch in the USA a miss. The actress is a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and with the ongoing strike, the union has specified that actors cannot provide promotional or publicity services for any event. This also includes appearances at San Diego Comic Con where Nag Ashwin's Project K will be having its first glimpse launch. Therefore, Deepika Padukone will be skipping the event to abide by the membership regulation.

The Writer of America and SAG-AFTRA are protesting against the labour laws. Writers Guild of America joined SAG-AFTRA members and have been fighting for better pay, working conditions, contracts, and a stable pay structure for months now. The strike brought the immediate shutdown of late-night talk shows and Saturday Night Live and several scripted shows, including Stranger Things on Netflix, Hacks? on Max, and Family Guy on Fox, have either had their writers' rooms or their production paused. 

Meanwhile, The production house of Project K, Vyjayanthi Movies shared a picture on social media wherein Prabhas and Rana Daggubati were dressed in 'What is Project K' t-shirts and captioned the post, "The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20." 

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The first glimpse of the movie is scheduled to launch at San Diego Comic-Con in the USA on July 20. Recently, Deepika’s first look from the movie was released which left fans intrigued. The sci-fi movie is scheduled to release in 2024.

Read Project K: Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer takes internet by storm, fans say 'queen is coming'

 

