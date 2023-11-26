Headlines

Deepak Tijori claims Mohit Suri's directorial debut Zeher was his idea, says he betrayed him: 'Mujhe itna gussa...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' investors amassed Rs 26,000 crore in 5 days, here's how

'They will throw me in jail': Amitabh Bachchan’s lawyer calls actor’s farmland case 'political trap'

World has also come to regard us as Vishwamitra: PM Modi in Telangana

Meet man who once took loan to open photostat shop, now owns Rs 1000 crore company, his business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024 retention LIVE Updates: All eyes on Hardik Pandya move to Mumbai Indians

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' investors amassed Rs 26,000 crore in 5 days, here's how

'They will throw me in jail': Amitabh Bachchan’s lawyer calls actor’s farmland case 'political trap'

IPL 2024 auction: List of uncapped players who can break the bank

Meet the stunning sister of team India's speedster

Must-watch films and series based on 26/11 attacks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Mission Raniganj OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer rescue thriller

Zoya Akhtar reveals why she cast debutants Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor for The Archies: 'We auditioned people for...'

Rajath Rajanikanth opens up on struggles he faced while making his multiple award-winning film The Survivor | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Deepak Tijori claims Mohit Suri's directorial debut Zeher was his idea, says he betrayed him: 'Mujhe itna gussa...'

The 2005 film Zeher, starring Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, and Udita Goswami, was based on the Hollywood film Out of Time. Deepak Tijori claims that he had pitched the idea to remake the 2003 film to the producer Mahesh Bhatt, who gave the film to Mohit Suri.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmmaker Mohit Suri made his directorial debut Zeher in 2005. The mystery thriller film starred Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, and Udita Goswami in the leading roles and was based on the 2003 Hollywood film Out of Time. Now, actor Deepak Tijori has said that Zeher was his own idea and accused Mohit Suri of betraying him.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander actor said, "I wanted to work with Mahesh Bhatt. I went to narrate the film to him, while he was on the treadmill. He heard me for like 15-20 minutes and then he said, 'I did not enjoy it. Forget it'", adding that his idea was the unofficial remake of Out of Time. 

Deepak added that he had met Suri while he was walking out of the Bhatt's room. Four days later, Anurag Basu informed him that Bhatt liked Out of Time and want Suri to direct the film. The Ghulam actor was himself looking to restart his career in the industry as a director after multiple films starring him failed at the box office.

Recalling his displeasure at that situation, Deepak said, "I felt so much anger, because I thought of the Bhatts as family. I mean, this is my second career, and this is my life. The first betrayal of my second career, and such a big betrayal. And since then, until today, he has never come in front of me and admitted that he betrayed me in this way."

He added that he was directing Udita Goswami, who was then having an affair with Mohit Suri, in the 2009 film Fox and wanted to ask her to stop their relationship. "Zeher, his first film. That was my idea. But if he had just called once, you know. If he had just told me what he did. What difference would it have made? I was working with Udita in Fox, I wanted to tell her). But eventually they got married and they are happy. I am happy for them. But I just feel that", he concluded.

Deepak Tijori's last directorial project was the 2016 romantic drama Do Lafzon Ki Kahani starring Kajal Agggarwal and Randeep Hooda. On the other hand, Mohit Suri's last film was John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria-starrer romantic thriller Ek Villain Returns in 2022.

READ | When Shah Rukh Khan said he would never be able to work with this superstar: 'Not many people are fond of...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on playing conman in Tatlubaaz, reveals most challenging part: 'Had to look...' | Exclusive

Mahua Moitra says no referral order on Lokpal website on CBI PE

Meet Surat's richest man, whose son worked at bakery for Rs 200 a day, his net worth is...

DNA TV Show: Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence, know what's next

Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root pulls out of IPL 2024 ahead of player retention deadline

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE