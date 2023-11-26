Deepak Tijori claims Mohit Suri's directorial debut Zeher was his idea, says he betrayed him: 'Mujhe itna gussa...'

The 2005 film Zeher, starring Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, and Udita Goswami, was based on the Hollywood film Out of Time. Deepak Tijori claims that he had pitched the idea to remake the 2003 film to the producer Mahesh Bhatt, who gave the film to Mohit Suri.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri made his directorial debut Zeher in 2005. The mystery thriller film starred Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, and Udita Goswami in the leading roles and was based on the 2003 Hollywood film Out of Time. Now, actor Deepak Tijori has said that Zeher was his own idea and accused Mohit Suri of betraying him.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander actor said, "I wanted to work with Mahesh Bhatt. I went to narrate the film to him, while he was on the treadmill. He heard me for like 15-20 minutes and then he said, 'I did not enjoy it. Forget it'", adding that his idea was the unofficial remake of Out of Time.

Deepak added that he had met Suri while he was walking out of the Bhatt's room. Four days later, Anurag Basu informed him that Bhatt liked Out of Time and want Suri to direct the film. The Ghulam actor was himself looking to restart his career in the industry as a director after multiple films starring him failed at the box office.

Recalling his displeasure at that situation, Deepak said, "I felt so much anger, because I thought of the Bhatts as family. I mean, this is my second career, and this is my life. The first betrayal of my second career, and such a big betrayal. And since then, until today, he has never come in front of me and admitted that he betrayed me in this way."

He added that he was directing Udita Goswami, who was then having an affair with Mohit Suri, in the 2009 film Fox and wanted to ask her to stop their relationship. "Zeher, his first film. That was my idea. But if he had just called once, you know. If he had just told me what he did. What difference would it have made? I was working with Udita in Fox, I wanted to tell her). But eventually they got married and they are happy. I am happy for them. But I just feel that", he concluded.

Deepak Tijori's last directorial project was the 2016 romantic drama Do Lafzon Ki Kahani starring Kajal Agggarwal and Randeep Hooda. On the other hand, Mohit Suri's last film was John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria-starrer romantic thriller Ek Villain Returns in 2022.



