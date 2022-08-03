Alia Bhatt opens up on managing hectic shoots and promotions during pregnancy, says 'rest lene ki...'

Alia Bhatt

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Darlings, and she opened up on managing hectic shoots, promotions and other professional commitments during pregnancy. While promoting Darling, which happens to be her maiden production venture, Alia jetted off to Delhi for a song launch. During the press conference, Alia was asked about handling the promotional stress in midst of pregnancy. The actress promptly replied, "Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho, toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai hi nahi hai. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai, mera passion hai."

Alia further added that work gives her an adrenaline rush, and she would love to work till 100 "It keeps my heart, my soul, everything alive and charged. Toh main toh matlab 100 saal ki umar tak kaam karungi." The Ganugbai Kathiawadi star will also be making her Hollywood debut with the feature Heart of Stone along with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. While speaking to Variety, Bhatt shared her experience of shooting an actioner during her pregnancy and added, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with." However, the actress further added that she was 'well treated,' and it was an 'unforgettable' experience for her, "But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated."

The trailer of one of the most anticipated films Darlings which stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Sha, and Vijay Varma has been released. Alia Bhatt, who is also the producer of the film, took to Instagram and dropped the trailer. Sharing the trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!." Darlings will release on Netflix on August 5.