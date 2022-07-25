Darlings actor Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, says 'main yeh question ko...'

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot has been the talk of the town. Ranveer has time and again been a hot topic for challenging gender disparity by making gendered dressing a passe. His bold fashion statement looks, quirky comments and over-the-top energy are a few of the reasons his fans love him. Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, Ranveer went naked for Paper Magazine for their latest issue. And, well, what can we say...the Internet loved it!

In the photos, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit! The pictures for the shoot went viral before Ranveer uploaded them on his Instagram account.

And while a section of people did love his bold avatar, another section of social media users trolled the actor.

Now, reacting to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, actress Alia Bhatt, who launched the trailer of her upcoming Netflix film Darlings today at a press conference, said that all that Ranveer deserves is love.

When DNA asked Alia how would she react to Ranveer Singh being trolled for his nude photoshoot, the actress said, "I don't like anything negative said about my favourite co-star Ranveer Singh...toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti. I love him, he's eternally favourite to every one of us actually and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love."

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had said, "You should be allowed to be yourself. He is that way. I don't think if Ranveer Singh does anything without being himself. He doesn't show off." Arjun further added, "I have been seeing him since 10-11 years. When he comes, there's warmth, there's enjoyment, there's energy. This is his personality's extension. It is his choice and it is his social media. If he thinks it is right, to be in that way he wants, if he wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own way, I think we should respect that."

Meanwhile, in the interview with the magazine, Ranveer discussed his work, his style, and his general comfort level with being naked. "It's so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I've been damn fuc**ng naked. You can see my fuc**ngg soul. How naked is that? That's being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don't give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.