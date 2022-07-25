Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif get death threats, Mumbai Police registers case

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif/Instagram

A case has been registered against an unidentified man and an investigation initiated after Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get death threats, as per a report in ANI. The couple were given death threats on social media by the unidentified man and a case against him has been lodged at the Santacruz Police Station.

"Maharashtra | Police register a case against an unidentified man and initiate an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. Case registered at Santacruz Police Station: Mumbai Police," read a tweet by news agency, ANI.

The agency also informed that the case had been registered against the person under sections 506(2),354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act after actor Vicky Kaushal filed a police complaint.

The agency quoted the Mumbai Police which said that Vicky Kaushal had complained that one person "has been threatening & posting threat messages on Instagram." Vicky also mentioned to the police that "the accused has also been stalking his wife & threatening her."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently returned from a vacation in the Maldives where the duo rang in the Zero actress's birthday.

Before Vicky and Katrina, superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had also received death threats in the form of a letter. It mentioned that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May. Recently, Salman met with the newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. As per police sources, the actor has applied for a weapon license.

Earlier, Swara Bhaskar too had received death threats through a letter. After a complaint, the Mumbai Police registered a non-cognizable offence against an unknown person and also initiated an investigation into the matter.

As for Katrina and Vicky, the two actors got married in December 2021.

Katrina Kaif is known for her movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and Zero. Vicky Kaushal has received acclaim for his roles in films like Masaan, Sanju, Raazi and Uri: The Surgical Strike.