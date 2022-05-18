Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone brutally trolled for her 'disastrous makeup', netizens call her 'desi Julia Fox'

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022/Instagram

It was Kolkata-based acclaimed fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Bengal Tiger sari that Deepika Padukone dazzled in as she walked the red carpet on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The sari, which the actress and Cannes jury member paired with a black strapless blouse, stood out because of its golden and black stripes, inspired by the big cat after which the collection is named.

As was to be expected, the ecstatic designer took to his Instagram handle to announce this fact to the world and say that the sari was a part of his Akash Tara collection, which celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques seen through a modern lens.

"The blocks have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India`s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier," the designer announced.

Deepika paired the sari with a bejewelled headband from Sabyasachi Jewellery's Royal Bengal collection. "The headband," the designer explained, "pays homage to the traditional Indian 'matha patti' headpiece with Art Noveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Noveau gaze."

While the netizens were impressed with Deepika's choice of sari, many were unhappy with her 'disastrous makeup'. "Saree and styling is superb but makeup is really bad. it is looking caky and doesnt enhance her real beauty at all," wrote an Instagram user. "Terrible makeup. She’s not shooting an ad, she’s walking the red carpet. Change of MUA and stylist required urgently," wrote another user.

"The eyes look exactly like some insta or Snapchat filter. Could’ve been a lot better, this is not working," noted a social media user. "I love Deepika...I love Sabyasachi...I love Shaleena BUT I did not like this look at all...I mean..those eyes...and that head band...and also that saree is not good looking at all...really disappointed....," wrote a fan on Instagram. "A little too inspired by Julia Fox?" asked a user. "Desi Julia Fox," wrote yet another. "She looks like a Bengal mess. What's with the eye makeup.. taking away completely from the anyways OTT sari," commented another Instagram user.

Check out Deepika's pictures on her stylist Shaleena Nathani Instagram account:



Earlier on Tuesday, Deepika had appeared for the jury photocall also in a Sabyasachi ensemble of lime green pants and jaunty shirt. The actress rounded off her retro look with bold and black eyeliner, black manicure, nude lips and a hair bun.

(With inputs from IANS)