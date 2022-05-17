Cannes Film Festival 2022: Deepika Padukone mesmerises everyone with her stunning look

Deepika Padukone stunned everyone with her mesmerising look at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Deepika Padukone, on Tuesday, dropped her stunning photos from the Cannes film festival 2022. The actress can be seen wearing a printed grey-green shirt with colour coordinated pants. For styling, the actress used a golden necklace and a headband.

Deepika's photos are going viral on social media. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, shared her photos with the caption, "this beauty making waves abroad. #DeepikaPadukone look for Cannes film festival."

One of her fans wrote, "Looks like Hollywood actress , I mean so hot, glamourous and classy at the same time." Another mentioned, "Tell her to change her name to Deepika queen Padukone." The third person mentioned, "Deepika already raised her standards up with @louisvuitton Now she is ready to conquer Hollywood as well!!'

Take a look:

Being a member of the Cannes Film Festival jury is a personal triumph but also a victory for the South Asian community and recognition for India and its values, said Deepika Padukone who the first Indian since Vidya Balan in 2013 to be chosen for the honour.

Padukone, part of the eight-member Cannes Competition jury at the festival that runs from May 17 to 28, is also hoping the discussion in the media this time will be more about the celebration of Indian talent and cinema and less on fashion. Balan's fashion choices had come under intense scrutiny when she was part of the jury, which will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony of the festival.

"I hope we realise that there is so much more. Of course, fashion is fun, it should be fun. And it's also a very personal thing. But I hope that Indian media has learned from that last experience and realises that we have the power to actually change that narrative and talk about what a big moment this is for India," Padukone told PTI in an online interview ahead of the festival.

"I don't think it deserves pages and pages of news. I think what we should be talking about is the celebration of India. The celebration of Indian talent and cinema," she added. (With inputs from PTI)