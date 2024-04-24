Meet Science genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

She persuaded Raman to grant her admission to IISc but with some conditions.

Dr Kamala Sohonie (nee Bhagvat) was a remarkable Indian scientist who defied societal norms and became a forerunner for women in the field of science. Born on June 18, 1911, in Indore, Dr Sohonie was the first woman to enter the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Her groundbreaking work combating malnutrition through the development of Neera, a dietary supplement, serves an inspiration for all.

Raised in a family where both parents were chemists, Dr Kamala Sohonie inherited a passion for science. She pursued her studies in chemistry and physics at Bombay University, emerging as the top student in her class in 1933. She then applied for an MSc degree at the IISc, headed by Nobel laureate CV Raman. Raman dismissed Kamala’s application, telling her: “I am not going to take any girls in my institute.” However, the young Kamala went all the way to Bengaluru to confront Raman paving the way for women to be accepted into the institution for the first time in its history.

She persuaded Raman to grant her admission to IISc but with some conditions. She would later say, "Though Raman was a great scientist, he was very narrow-minded. I can never forget the way he treated me just because I was a woman. Even then, Raman didn't admit me as a regular student. This was a great insult to me. The bias against women was so bad at that time. What can one expect if even a Nobel Laureate behaves in such a way?".

Dr Kamala Sohonie's contribution to science extended beyond breaking gender barriers. Her landmark work focused on developing an affordable dietary supplement known as Neera, derived from palm nectar. This nutritious drink, rich in Vitamin C and essential nutrients, aimed to address malnutrition among children and pregnant women in India. Her work was inspired by the then-president Rajendra Prasad's suggestion and she received the Rashtrapati Award for this work.

Dr Kamala Sohonie's contributions did not go unnoticed. She became the first female director of the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay, showcasing her leadership in the scientific community.

In 1947, she married MV Sohonie, an actuary. The couple lived in Mumbai. She passed away on June 28, 1998.