Boney Kapoor remembers wife, late actress Sridevi on their 27th marriage anniversary; fans become emotional

A photo of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

Producer Boney Kapoor has observed the 27th year of his marriage anniversary with late actress Sridevi and penned a short note about the same on his social media. On June 2, Friday, Boney shared a photo of the couple taking a boat ride in Venice, and he captioned it, "1996 2nd June we got married in Shirdi, today we complete 27 yrs."

For the unversed, Sridevi and Boney got married in 1996, and Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar-starrer Judaai was Sridevi's last film before marriage. After marriage, Boney and Sridevi were blessed with two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor (March 6, 1997) and Khushi Kapoor (November 5, 2000).

As soon as the producer shared the photo, several fans of the actress became emotional. An internet user wrote, "Sir please share some more rare pics." Another internet user wrote, "She's always with you." A netizen added, "@sridevi.kapoor missssss u mam." Another netizen added, "@boney.kapoor we miss her." One of the netizens wrote, "Really she was God-gifted." One of the fans wrote, "@boney.kapoor we miss her."

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in the UAE where she had been with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor for a family wedding. An investigation ruled that the reason for the death was accidental drowning. Janhvi, who was 20 at the time, made her Bollywood debut later in the year with Dhadak.

On the work front, Boney made his acting debut at the age of 67 with Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. On the other side, the late actress made her final on-screen appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero which was released after her demise.