Bhumi Pednekar arrives with rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria at Mumbai airport, watch viral video

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, on Wednesday, was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria at the airport. The video went viral on social media and netizens have been reacting to it.

The clip has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Bhumi papped at the airport with her loved one.” One of the social media users wrote, “its fine kamse kam ye to mila,aur expect hi kya kar sakte hain.” The second one said, “Kya bat hai.” The third one said, “she has a boyfriend.”

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Etimes, Bhumi Pednekar shared her views on the legalization of same-sex marriage, the petition regarding which is currently being heard in the Supreme Court. The actress said, “I just feel love is love and as individuals, we should all have equality in every aspect of life. I feel God made us from the same thread and it is not up to us to have biases and pass judgments on what somebody's life deserves to be. I'm an ally of the community.”

The actress further added, “Winning the Filmfare is more like a personal victory but the love the film got as a whole is a victory for the community. The success and love the film has received makes you realize that our country is changing and our cinema is part of the changing narrative like in so many of my other films in the past. Badhaai Do is an extremely important film for me, as I have a part of my soul attached to it, given that I have so many friends who are from the LGBTQIA+ community. I got a chance to represent them in a small way and it makes me feel that I'm part of the solution to their challenges.”