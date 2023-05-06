Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Bhumi Pednekar reflects on Sonchiriya box office failure, says 'I gave that film eight months of my life...'

While talking about Sonchiriya's poor box office performance, Bhumi Pednekar said that it really broke his heart that the film was out of theatres in six days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar reflects on Sonchiriya box office failure, says 'I gave that film eight months of my life...'
Bhumi Pednekar in Sonchiriya/Twitter

The 2019 action drama film Sonchiriya, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Bajpayee, and Ranveer Shorey, was a commercial failure but received critical acclaim for its performances, writing, cinematography, and brilliant direction by Abhishek Chaubey. 

Bhumi Pednekar, whose latest release Afwaah co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui hit the theatres this Friday, i.e. May 5, addressed the box office failure of Sonchiriya while talking to the former critic Rajeev Masand at the recently held FICCI Frames Event 2023. The actress stated that it broke her heart when the film was out of theatres within six days.

The actress said, "When I did Sonchiriya, it was off the theatres in six days. It was maybe my first heartbreak because every film of mine was a blockbuster before that. The four films (Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Lust Stories) I did before that, did incredible numbers and travelled really well. I am on an all-time high, and then came Sonchiriya, a film I was so attached to because I gave that film eight months of my life. I felt like it was one of those films that has everything including good content. But the film was off cinemas in six days, and it really broke my heart."

"But the film still lives on. When people talk about my filmography, they first mention Dum Laga Ke Haisha and then they mention Sonchiriya. Some directors have given me work after watching me in Sonchiriya. So maybe it did not find a larger audience but it did find an audience", the actress added talking about how the film found its audience later.

Sonchiriya earned eleven nominations at the 65th Filmfare Awards in 2020 and ended up winning two of them including Best Film - Critics, which it jointly won with Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15, and Best Costume Design. The film is now streaming on ZEE5.

READ | Watch: Aamir Khan challenges Jasprit Bumrah as pacer mocks Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to Rihanna, check photos of stunning outfits worn by celebs on 'champagne carpet'
IPL 2023: Meet Sahiba Sherni, Gujarat Titans mystery girl, fashion blogger, MTV Roadies participant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 688 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.