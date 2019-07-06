'Batla House' teaser: Makers of John Abraham starrer promise to tell 'real story'

The teaser of John Abraham starrer Batla House is filled with sound of gunshots

The 2008 incident Batla House still rings a bell in people's ears. Among the five suspects in the house, two were killed while two others fled from the crime scene. The Indian police captured one suspect, but also lost an officer in the encounter.

Following the Batla House encounter, there were various after-effects like Jama Masjid shooting in 2010, following by Varanasi bombing in the same year. It has been eleven years since the series of events took place. There were a lot of theories around what really happened that day. The makers of Batla House now claim that they are going to reveal the real story of the incident.

Releasing a teaser of Batla House, starring John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, the makers made this claim. The trailer is mostly just glimpses of the characters (including a back shot of John), and noises of gunshots. "In 2008, a few gunshots created many stories. Eleven years later, we give you the real story," read the caption in the video.

Watch it here:

'Batla House' will see John Abraham portraying Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter in Operation Batla House. Helmed by Nikhil Advani, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John Abraham among others.