'Batla House' teaser: Makers of John Abraham starrer promise to tell 'real story'

Headlines

OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

Where's the crowd? Empty seats raise eyebrows at cricket World Cup 2023 opener between England vs New Zealand

The Vaccine War: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'everyone should watch it'

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, two houses torched in Imphal West amid heavy firing

'Bacche bade ho gaye': Salman Khan lauds Aamir Khan's daughter Ira for her mental health awareness initiative

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

Where's the crowd? Empty seats raise eyebrows at cricket World Cup 2023 opener between England vs New Zealand

World's richest billionaires list 2023; Mukesh Ambani on rank...

Bollywood stars who shell out lakhs on house rent

9 baby names inspired by Lord Vishnu

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tease fans with THIS special message

Yudh Abhyas 2023: US, Indian armies execute para jumps from transport aircraft in Alaska

The Vaccine War: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'everyone should watch it'

Trinetra Haldar calls her Made in Heaven role a stepping stone for trans representation in media, talks Bollywood dreams

Khushi Kapoor reveals why Zoya Akhtar cast her as Betty Cooper in The Archies: 'I'd like to think...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Batla House' teaser: Makers of John Abraham starrer promise to tell 'real story'

The teaser of John Abraham starrer Batla House is filled with sound of gunshots

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2019, 01:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 2008 incident Batla House still rings a bell in people's ears. Among the five suspects in the house, two were killed while two others fled from the crime scene. The Indian police captured one suspect, but also lost an officer in the encounter.

Following the Batla House encounter, there were various after-effects like Jama Masjid shooting in 2010, following by Varanasi bombing in the same year. It has been eleven years since the series of events took place. There were a lot of theories around what really happened that day. The makers of Batla House now claim that they are going to reveal the real story of the incident.

Releasing a teaser of Batla House, starring John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, the makers made this claim. The trailer is mostly just glimpses of the characters (including a back shot of John), and noises of gunshots. "In 2008, a few gunshots created many stories. Eleven years later, we give you the real story," read the caption in the video.

Watch it here:

'Batla House' will see John Abraham portraying Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter in Operation Batla House. Helmed by Nikhil Advani, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John Abraham among others.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup 2023: Shikhar Dhawan reacts to Pakistan's fielding fiasco in Pak vs Aus warm-up clash

Meet woman who missed UPSC interview call by 1 mark in 1st attempt, topped IAS exam with AIR 1 next time

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 10,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

Meet Indian-origin entrepreneur who is on America’s 100 richest self-made women list, her net worth is...

Meet Amitava Mukherjee, ex-civil servant, who quit job to lead Rs 43,461 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE