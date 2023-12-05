Armaan Malik says people are attacking him for calling Ranbir Kapoor 'best actor' after Animal: 'Take your hate...'

On Tuesday, Armaan Malik reacted to the criticism he faced after his latest tweet in which he called Ranbir Kapoor 'best actor' after Animal.

On Monday, singer Armaan Malik took to Twitter and called Ranbir Kapoor ‘the best actor of our generation’ after Animal. However, his tweet didn’t go well with the netizens who criticised him and ‘judged him as a person’.

On Tuesday, the singer reacted to the criticism he faced after his latest tweet on Ranbir Kapoor. He wrote, “I hate that by just saying what I felt about somebody being the best actor, so many peeps are coming at me and judging me as person lol you guys really need to chill. I wrote that tweet in admiration of someone’s craft, and that was that. Kindly take your hate elsewhere. Thank you.”

Take a look:

I hate that by just saying what I felt about somebody being the best actor, so many peeps are coming at me and judging me as person lol you guys really need to chill. I wrote that tweet in admiration of someone’s craft, and that was that. Kindly take your hate elsewhere. Thank… — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) December 5, 2023

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh Balbir, Animal released in the theatres this Friday on December 1. The action drama has taken a bumper opening at the box office and has already earned more than Rs 100 crore in India within two days of its release. However, the film is also being called out for being hyperviolent and misogynistic.

Popular lyricist Swanand Kirkire has lashed out against Animal. Taking to his X (previously known as Twitter) account, he wrote a series of posts in Hindi criticising the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. "Shantaram's Aurat (In his last post, he corrected that Mehboob Khan made Aurat), Guru Dutt's Saheb Biwi aur Ghulam, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Anupama, Shyam Benegal's Ankur and Bhumika, Ketan Mehta's Mirch Masala, Sudhir Mishra's Main Zinda Hoon, Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish, Vikas Behal's Queen Shoojit Sarkar's Piku, and many such films in Indian cinema that taught me how to respect a woman, her rights and her autonomy and even after understanding everything, there are still many shortcomings in this age-old thinking. I don't know whether I succeeded or not, but even today I am constantly trying to improve myself. All thanks to cinema."

"But today after watching the movie Animal, I really felt pity for the women of today's generation. Now, a new man has been prepared for you, who is more scary, who does not respect you that much and who aims to subdue you, suppress you and feels proud of himself. When you, the girls of today's generation, were sitting in that cinema hall and applauding Rashmika getting beaten, I in my mind paid homage to every idea of ​​equality. I have come home desperate, dejected and weak!", he wrote further.