Arjun Rampal says Shah Rukh Khan’s character from Om Shanti Om is ‘irritating', calls him 'nepo' kid in film

Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone released on November 9, 2007, still has a special place in the hearts of many. The film also starred Arjun Rampal as the antagonist.

In the new interview, Arjun Rampal talked about Om Shanti Om and recalled SRK’s character from the film. While speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Arjun called Shah Rukh Khan’s character ‘irritating’. He said, “When he (Shah Rukh Khan’s character) is born the second time, he comes a nepo. It was an irritating character.”

He further added that a person has an advantage if they have family members in the profession they want to get in. He said, “It is the destiny of that person—you don't decide your family; you are born into it.”

Meanwhile, On April 29, Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades announced her second pregnancy. The model shared photos from her maternity photoshoot and flashed her baby bump in a light brown maternity gown. Gabriella shared the pictures on her Instagram and captioned, "Reality or AI?"

This would be Arjun and Gabriella's second child. The couple are blessed with a three-year-old baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child in 2019.

As soon as Gabriella shared the photo, Arjun Rampal reacted to the post. Arjun dropped the heart and nazar amulet emoji. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Congratulations." Archana Vijaya wrote, "OMG !!! Congratulations love." Amy Jackson wrote, "Oh my loveeee!! So so happy for you and your beautiful family." Divya Dutta wrote, "Yayyy...wishing it's reality."

Back in 2019, Arjun opened up about Gabriella stating in an interview, and said, "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked."

