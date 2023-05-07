Search icon
Shocking! Naga Chaitanya says 'it's a waste of time' to talk about director Parasuram: Watch

It’s been a year since Naga Chaitanya and Parasuram ‘teaming up for a film’ reports circulated. The actor reacted to the same and said that it will waste of time to talk about the director.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Shocking! Naga Chaitanya says 'it's a waste of time' to talk about director Parasuram: Watch
Credit: Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

Naga Chaitanya, in his recent interview, said that it is a waste of time to talk about director Parasuram. There have been rumours that Parsuram and Naga Chaitanya have teamed up for a film, however, there are no updates about the same.

It’s been a year since Naga Chaitanya and Parasuram ‘teaming up for a film’ reports circulated. While reacting to the same, Naga made a shocking comment during his interview with the Telugu channel Great Andhra, he said, "It's a Waste of Time To talk about director Parasuram. He wasted my time, I don't even like to talk about this topic."

It's a Waste of Time To talk about director Parasuram , He wasted my time ,I don't even like to talk about this topic-chay..This is not the first time Parasuram is facing allegations, Earlier he took Advances from 5+ Top production houses and not even completed a single film
by u/isabellapintoisback in tollywood

Meanwhile, it's been two years since actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways. However, the speculation and interests around their separation still intrigue the media and their fans. Chaitanya finally opened up about his life after separation and shared his thoughts on his former wife. For the unversed, the duo got married in October 2017 and got separated in October 2021. 

While promoting his upcoming bilingual film, Custody, Chaitanya spoke to Etimes. When has was asked to share his thoughts about people's interests in his personal life, he added, "Initially, I just ignored them or stared these questions down silently. But now, I have a question: why are people still picking on my marriage? Why people are still speculating about it?

Naga further confirmed that he and Samantha have moved on from their separation. "Yes, it has been more than two years since we separated and a year since we formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives." Chaitanya further added that he has tremendous respect for that phase of my life. 

Chaitanya also asserted that Samantha is a lovely person and she deserves all the happiness. The actor further added that when the media speculates, things get awkward between them. He asserted that due to such unverified news reporting, the mutual respect in the public's eye gets affected. 

