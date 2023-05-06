Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Vidyut Jammwal opens up on wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, says ‘they are our athletes but…’

Vidyut Jammwal opens up on the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Vidyut Jammwal opens up on wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, says ‘they are our athletes but…’
Vidyut Jammwal speaks on wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar

A number of star wrestlers are staging protests against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging molestation and harassment. Vidyut Jammwal who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie IB71, recently commented on the protest in a press conference.

While attending a press conference for his film IB71, Vidyut Jammwal who was first stopped to answer the question, insisted on replying and said, “This is an important question. They are our athletes and troubled but first, they are the citizens of the country. They should be given the required help. I think the authorities are listening to them but what next? What are they doing about their concerns? I am an athlete and I have a feeling they would listen to them and things will change now. They’ll do what’s right.”

Wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and others are protesting infront of Jantar Mantar for the last two weeks against the Wrestlers Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. On Thursday, the wrestlers also claimed that they were manhandled by Delhi Police. The protest started on April 23 and no action has been yet taken by the government.

Helmed by Sankalp Reddy, IB71 is based on a true story of a secret mission that India undertook during the 1970 Indo-Pak war. Yeh film stars Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher along with Niharica Raizada and Vishal Jethwa among others in key roles. The movie is set to release on May 12.

Meanwhile, Other than IB71, Vidyut Jammwal also has Aditya Datt’s directional titled Crakk: Jeetega to Jiyega. In the movie, the actor will be seen sharing the careen with Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal. The movie depicts the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports and is the first extreme-sport film out of India. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release later this year. 

Read IB 71 teaser: Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher lead India's 'top secret mission' against Pakistan in spy thriller

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.