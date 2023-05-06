Vidyut Jammwal opens up on wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, says ‘they are our athletes but…’

Vidyut Jammwal speaks on wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar

A number of star wrestlers are staging protests against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging molestation and harassment. Vidyut Jammwal who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie IB71, recently commented on the protest in a press conference.

While attending a press conference for his film IB71, Vidyut Jammwal who was first stopped to answer the question, insisted on replying and said, “This is an important question. They are our athletes and troubled but first, they are the citizens of the country. They should be given the required help. I think the authorities are listening to them but what next? What are they doing about their concerns? I am an athlete and I have a feeling they would listen to them and things will change now. They’ll do what’s right.”

Wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and others are protesting infront of Jantar Mantar for the last two weeks against the Wrestlers Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. On Thursday, the wrestlers also claimed that they were manhandled by Delhi Police. The protest started on April 23 and no action has been yet taken by the government.

Helmed by Sankalp Reddy, IB71 is based on a true story of a secret mission that India undertook during the 1970 Indo-Pak war. Yeh film stars Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher along with Niharica Raizada and Vishal Jethwa among others in key roles. The movie is set to release on May 12.

Meanwhile, Other than IB71, Vidyut Jammwal also has Aditya Datt’s directional titled Crakk: Jeetega to Jiyega. In the movie, the actor will be seen sharing the careen with Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal. The movie depicts the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports and is the first extreme-sport film out of India. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release later this year.

