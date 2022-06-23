Khuda Haafiz 2 star Vidyut Jammwal talks about North vs South debate | Exclusive

Vidyut Jammwal

Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who has made a significant mark in Bollywood and regional cinema has shared his views on the ongoing debate of North vs South. Jammwal is one such artist who has made his way by think and thin. He started his Bollywood journey as an antagonist in Force. Then he impressed the regional audience by being a scene-stealer in films like Thupakki and Billa II. Then he marched ahead and became the nation's favourite hero with Commando.

Jammwal is geared up for his next action drama Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha, and while speaking to DNA exclusively, Vidyut shared his thoughts about the debate of Bollywood vs other industries. Vidyut stated that even if we consider the Indian film industry as one big home, the internal fights, always break the unity. Vidyut said, "Scene kya hai na... apni country mein.... apne gharwale hi humare kapde utaar dete hai. That's the truth." He continued that rather than competing with each other, we should set a higher target, "Bollywood, Tamil, or Telugu... We are a part of one big family. But here, we see them fighting ki 'yeh better hai.. woh better hai'. No... aisa kuch nahi hai. There is a big world outside (world cinema), and we need to compete with that." Jammwal added. Vidyut further added, "We really need to unite in our heads, and I think most of us are united." Jammwal assured us that in a span of six months, we will see a positive change. "The trend of multi-heroes will also be restored, and it's important also. There will be more cross-pollination of talents."

Emphasising more about cross-pollination, Vidyut shared his experience of watching Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh in Good Newwz, and added, "I was very proud when Diljit was an integral part of Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz. I was enjoying a culture, that was been represented in an ethical way by Indian cinema." Sanak actor expressed that we have come a long way from stereotyping Sikhs. "While I was watching the film, I was happy to see ki Sardar aise bhi hote hai! Earlier there used to be a caricaturish, stereotyped representation. For me, Diljit represented Sikhism very well." The actor asserted that to put India on the world map, a filmmaker should represent the country's culture in an ethical manner, "We should stick to our roots, to our emotions, and represent our cultures in the right way, that's it." Khuda Haafiz 2 will hit cinemas on July 8.