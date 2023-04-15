IB 71 teaser: Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher lead India's 'top secret mission' against Pakistan in spy thriller

IB 71 poster/Vidyut Jammwal Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal unveiled the first poster and teaser of his next film IB 71 on his social media handles on Saturday. The spy thriller, directed by Sankalp Reddy, also features Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in the leading roles. Set during the 1971 war, IB 71 will release in the theatres on May 12.

In the teaser, Vidyut is shown planning India's 'top secret mission' against Pakistan that made India win the 1971 war. Anupam Kher warns him that his plan is difficult to execute and nothing less than a suicide mission. The plan involves some Indian intelligence officers turning into normal passengers for the covert mission. The rest of the details will be more cleared when the trailer comes out.

The official YouTube teaser describes the film as, "IB 71, marks Vidyut Jammwal’s first movie as a producer with his production house - Action Hero Films, along with Reliance entertainment and T-series, directed by National award winner Sankalp Reddy is a story about 3 nations, 30 agents, 10 days and 1 TOP SECRET MISSION."

The actor, who has led the action-packed Commando trilogy, said in a statement to ANI, "IB 71 for the first time, talks about how the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission and outwitted the enemy which gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war. I am excited to bring this project to life and share it with the world!"

Director Sankalp also said to the agency, "Working on IB 71 has been an absolute thrill ride for me. From the very beginning, I was drawn to the film’s intriguing premise and the opportunity to explore the world of undercover operations. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the world of IB 71."



