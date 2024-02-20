Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli name their son Akaay; know origin, meaning of word

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child on February 15, a boy whom they have named Akaay.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child on February 15, a boy whom they have named Akaay. There is already a lot of speculation on what the name means as well as its origin. But while Vamika - the name of their daughter - had Sanskrit origins, Akaay seems to find its roots from outside India

The name Akaay is of Turkish origin, which means shining moon or from the moon's shine. It is said to be a gender neautral name. The word also has place in Sanskrit, but there it means without form or body. However, the word is not considered nameworthy in Sanskrit.

On Tuesday evening, Anushka and Virat took to social media to announce the birth of their second child in a joint statement. In a note, the couple wrote: "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!"

Anushka and Virat kept her pregnancy out of the media spotlight this time around. Despite speculations and reports swirling around for months, neither confirmed or denied the development. In fact, they shared the news of Akaay's birth only five days after it took place. True to that spirit, their note concluded, "We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

Virat has taken a leave from the Indian cricket team's ongoing Test series against England, citing 'personal reasons', without divulging what it was. Now, it is apparent that it was to be by Anushka's side during her delivery, which took place last week, reportedly in London.

Anushka and Virat met almost a decade back while shooting a commercial and began dating soon after. After a public romance, they tied the knot in 2018 in the picturseque Lake Como in Italy. They welcomed their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021.