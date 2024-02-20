Twitter
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome second child, reveal name of 'Vamika's little brother'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with their second child, a baby boy on February 15. The power couple have named Vamika's litte brother as Akaay.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 09:41 PM IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 15. The actress and cricketer broke the internet on Tuesday evening, February 20, when they made the special announcement on their Instagram. Virat and Anushka shared a note revealing the name of "Vamika's little brother", and requested for privacy during the "beautiful time" in their lives.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. we welcomed our baby boy Akaay / अकाय & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat and Anushka", their note read.

Anushka and Virat kept her pregnancy out of the media spotlight this time around. Despite speculations and reports swirling around for months, neither confirmed or denied the development. In fact, the power couple shared the news of Akaay's birth only five days after it took place.

The star batsman and acclaimed actress tied the knot with each other on December 11, 2017 in a private ceremony, in Tuscany, Italy. The couple welcomed Vamika into their lives on January 11, 2021. Their second child Akaay is born on February 15, 2024, six years and two months after their wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The Netflix release will see her comeback to the films after more than five years since her last leading role was in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018.

