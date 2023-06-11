Anushka Sharma trolled for India's defeat, Kohli's failure as she attends WTC final, fans defend her: 'Stop dragging...'

Anushka Sharma at WTC Final/Twitter

India lost the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval, London, on Sunday, June 11 by a huge margin of 209 runs. When Team India began its chase on the fifth day of the Test Match, Virat Kohli's dismissal off Scott Boland left everyone heartbroken including his actress-wife Anushka Sharma, who was present in the stadium to watch the match.

The photo showing Anushka's reaction after Steve Smith took a stunning catch in the slips to dismiss Kohli, went viral on social media. In the picture, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress was seen with her hands folded and pressed against her chin sitting in the stadium as she looked shocked and upset.

After Australia lifted the WTC mace for the first time, trolls once again started blaming Anushka for Kohli's failure and India's defeat calling her 'bad luck' and 'panauti' for the Indian cricket team. However, soon her fans came to her rescue and defended the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress.

One of her fans wrote, "Anushka Sharma, A lady can't be her hubby's weakness #WTCFinal2023. Stop dragging a player's family in between every time. Stand with this lady", while another tweeted, "Anushka Sharma, I love how thick-skinned you are to not let the words of these dirtbags disturb your peace of mind. I love the fact that you set out to support your man irrespective of what losers on the internet have to say. Sending you all the love & peace you truly deserve."

Anushka Sharma, I love how thick-skinned you are to not let the words of these dirtbags disturb your peace of mind. I love the fact that you set out to support your man irrespective of what losers on the internet have to say. Sending you all the love & peace you truly deserve. — m (@Manasa2922x) June 11, 2023

Matlab some Indians and their fucking obsession to blame women for the failure is fucking real. I hope they respect their mothers — (@whitehorse809) June 11, 2023

Stand with this lady @AnushkaSharma #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/NbX93iFxvd — Sanskriti (@96sanskritiiii) June 11, 2023

For the unversed, India lost out to New Zealand in the first final of the ICC World Test Championship at the Rose Bowl in Hampshire, England in June 2021, when Kane Williamson-led Black Caps defeated Virat Kohli-led team by 8 wickets.



