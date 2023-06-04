Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill watch FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, photos go viral

Manchester City won the 2023 FA Cup Final defeating Manchester United 2-1 in the match held at Wembley Stadium, London.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 06:58 AM IST

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill watch FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, photos go viral
Shubman Gill-Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended the 2023 FA Cup Final along with young batter Shubman Gill on Saturday, June 3, at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. Manchester City won the match defeating Manchester United 2-1 in the match with the German player İlkay Gündoğan scoring both goals for the City, while the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes scored for United.

Pictures of Virat, Anushka, and Shubman from the stands went viral on social media. All of them were dressed in comfy and casual attire. While one of their fans wrote, "Wow, the ultimate power couple supporting their favorite team at the FA Cup Final! Kohli looks so dapper in that jersey, and Anushka is slaying it as always", while another shared their hilarious reaction, "Shubman giving security officer pose near his idol Bhaiya and Bhabhi".

For the unversed, The FA Cup, or Football Association Challenge Cup, is an annual knockout football competition in men’s domestic English football. It is the world’s oldest national football competition, having begun in the 1871-72 season. Manchester City reached the final by blanking Sheffield United 3-0 while Manchester United stormed into the final by winning 7-6 against Brighton on penalties.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The Netflix release will see her comeback to the films after more than four years since her last leading role was in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018.

On the other hand, Kohli and Gill are gearing up for the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia. The final between Pat Cummins-led Australia and Rohit Sharma-led India is set to take place between June 7 and 11, with June 12 earmarked as the reserve day, at The Oval in London.

READ | Here's why Anushka Sharma has decided to do only one film per year: 'I enjoy acting but....'

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
First photos: CSK star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with Utkarsha Pawar, pictures go viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.