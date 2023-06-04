Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill watch FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, photos go viral

Shubman Gill-Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended the 2023 FA Cup Final along with young batter Shubman Gill on Saturday, June 3, at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. Manchester City won the match defeating Manchester United 2-1 in the match with the German player İlkay Gündoğan scoring both goals for the City, while the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes scored for United.

Pictures of Virat, Anushka, and Shubman from the stands went viral on social media. All of them were dressed in comfy and casual attire. While one of their fans wrote, "Wow, the ultimate power couple supporting their favorite team at the FA Cup Final! Kohli looks so dapper in that jersey, and Anushka is slaying it as always", while another shared their hilarious reaction, "Shubman giving security officer pose near his idol Bhaiya and Bhabhi".

For the unversed, The FA Cup, or Football Association Challenge Cup, is an annual knockout football competition in men’s domestic English football. It is the world’s oldest national football competition, having begun in the 1871-72 season. Manchester City reached the final by blanking Sheffield United 3-0 while Manchester United stormed into the final by winning 7-6 against Brighton on penalties.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The Netflix release will see her comeback to the films after more than four years since her last leading role was in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018.

On the other hand, Kohli and Gill are gearing up for the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia. The final between Pat Cummins-led Australia and Rohit Sharma-led India is set to take place between June 7 and 11, with June 12 earmarked as the reserve day, at The Oval in London.



