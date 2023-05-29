Here's why Anushka Sharma has decided to do only one film per year: 'I enjoy acting but....'

Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma was last seen as the leading lady in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018, in which she was paired with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress did appear in a cameo in the 2022 psychological drama Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Ssharma under his banner Clean Slate Filmz, from where the actress stepped down as co-owner last year.

She is set to make her comeback after more than four years with Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka reunites with her director Prosit Roy after the 2018 supernatural horror film Pari for the upcoming film, which will be a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform Netflix later this year.

Now, Anushka, who made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 romantic drama Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, has made a startling revelation, which could disappoint a lot of her fans. The actress has announced she will only do one film per year, as she wants to concentrate on her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika.

Speaking at the recent Puma event Jam With Fam in Bengaluru, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress said, "I know my daughter is at this age that she needs a lot more of my time. Virat is a great father. He is very involved as a parent. But she is at that age where she just needs me more. We recognise that. So, I have taken those steps. I enjoy acting but I don’t want to do too many films as much as I was doing earlier. I want to do one film a year, enjoy the process of acting which is what I like and balance my life out like the way I am, give time to family."

"The way I am leading my life makes me happy and ultimately I don’t want to prove a point to anybody whether as an actor, as a public figure, as a mother, or as a wife. I just want to do things that make me happy and make sense to me. I do things that feel right to me. I don’t look for validation outside of myself anymore", the actress concluded.



READ | Watch: Anushka Sharma imitates Virat Kohli’s on-field reactions, fans say ‘she missed the main Ben Stokes’