Anushka Sharma looks stunning in pink at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'queen is slaying'

After making her Cannes debut on Friday night, Anushka Sharma dropped a fresh set of stunning photos in an off-shoulder pink top with glittery black bottoms, a black handbag, and black high heels from the French Riviera on Saturday morning (as per Indian time). The actress's pictures went viral on social media.

Anushka's fans flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emojis. While one of them commented, "Queen is slaying", another wrote, "There is no one is better than you in the whole film industry you are the most beautiful and gorgeous." Her husband Virat Kohli's fans also jumped in and dropped several comments calling her "Bhabhi (Brother's wife)".

Earlier, Anushka walked the red carpet at the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023 in an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown with hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses. She paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a unique piece pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen next portraying a cricketer in Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress reunites with director Prosit Roy after the 2018 supernatural horror film Pari for the upcoming film, which will be a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform Netflix later this year.

The sports biopic will see Anushka's comeback to films after more than four years since her last leading role was in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018, in which she was paired with Shah Rukh Khan. Though the actress was seen in a cameo in the 2022 psychological drama Qala headlined by Tripti Dimri, who is rumoured to be dating Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma.



