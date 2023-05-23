Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta looks sensational in blue bodycon dress, its whopping price will shock you

Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta is one of the hottest and alluring actresses in the Hindi film industry. She is currently in the French Riviera to attend the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023 as part of the Indian delegation. The actress has been setting the internet on fire with her glamorous looks in the French city.

On Tuesday, May 23, Esha dropped her latest look from Cannes in a blue bodycon dress. Carrying a pink purse with her, Esha looked sensational in her Italian fashion brand Julfer dress. The graphic-print semi-sheer layered dress will cost you a whopping sum of $622 (including import duties), equivalent to Rs 51,500 if you order it in India from the Italian multibrand boutique Eraldo's website.

Netizens heaped praises on Esha Gupta for nailing yet another look at the Cannes. Her fans called her 'prettiest', 'gorgeous', and 'hottie' in the comments section. While one Instagram user wrote, "Why always perfect", another commented, "You are the most beautiful person, I am your big fan."





The Indian delegation at Cannes Film Festival 2023 is led by the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan. Apart from Esha, former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar, Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, and Vijay Varma of Gully Boy and Dahaad fame are also part of the delegation.

For the unversed, Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 crime thriller Jannat 2 in which she was paired opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actress then appeared in multiple films including Chakravyuh, Rustom, Baadshaho, and others. She was last seen in the crime drama web series Aashram 3 headlined by Bobby Deol.



