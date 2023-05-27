Search icon
Watch: Anushka Sharma imitates Virat Kohli’s on-field reactions, fans say ‘she missed the main Ben Stokes’

Anushka Sharma imitates Virat Kohli's on-field reactions in a viral video, fans remind her of that one reaction that she missed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

Anushka Sharma imitates Virat Kohli's on-field reactions in viral video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently graced Puma’s ‘Let there be sports’ campaign last month and interacted with fans, and played a few games there. Now a video is making rounds on the internet where the actress is seen imitating Virat’s on-field reactions and fans think she nailed it. 

On Saturday, a Reddit user posted a video wherein Anushka Sharma can be seen imitating Virat Kohli’s on-field reactions when he celebrates a win or bowl-out. The actress can be seen jumping and the audience can be heard cheering the actress. 

Anushka doing virats celebration.
by u/ChickenRoll_ in BollyBlindsNGossip

Virat Kohli was left in splits after watching Anushka Sharma imitating him and while laughing he said, “beth jaa (sit down).” The actress was then seen making fun of his husband and said, “Sometimes the bowlers are not celebrating as much as Virat is.” To this, the cricketer replied, “dekho yeh sab cheezen hoti hai moment, yeh baar baar chalake aise mat kara karo yaar, mereko badi sharam aati hai baadmein (see these things happen in the moment, don’t bring it up again and again, i get very shy afterwards).” 

Fans enjoyed the ‘cute’ and hilarious video and some even thought that Anushka Sharma missed one of the cricketer’s reactions. One of the comments read, “she missed the main one ‘Ben stokes’.” Another wrote, “love this kind of relationship, pulling each other’s leg for fun.” Another said, “she forget to say Ben Stokes.” Another said, “she was spot on.” 

Anushka Sharma is currently in French Riviera to make her debut on Cannes red carpet. The actress is walking the red carpet in collaboration with Loreal Paris. Virat Kohli was also seen leaving from the airport with Anushka Sharma. Recently, Virat became the first Indian to have 250 million followers on Instagram. 

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is a biopic on the life of Indian cricketer Goswami and is helmed by Prosit Roy. The movie is scheduled to release this year.

