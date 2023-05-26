Anushka Sharma makes her debut at Cannes Film Festival, looks like a princess in off shoulder gown

Stills of Anushka Sharma from Cannes Film Festival

On the second last day of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, actress Anushka Sharma made her debut at the prestigious event, and boy, what a striking first impression. Anushka Sharma made her first public appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, walked the red carpet and stunned the onlookers.

The ongoing film festival happening at Frech Rivera, France turned out to become the biggest celebration of art and artists across different parts of the world. On Friday, May 26, Anushka walked the red carpet of Cannes wearing an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown, which has hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses. She paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a unique piece pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard. Anushka's photos from Cannes were leaked by her fan club and it went viral in no time.

Here's the post

Sharma's fans are hailing her Cannes debut and they are going gaga over her look. A fan wrote, "PRETTIEST GIRL I HAVE EVER SEEEEN." "She has her own class," wrote another fan. An internet user wrote, "What a beauty!" Another internet user wrote, "So cute." Before Anushka Sharma, other actresses such as Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chhillar, and festival veteran Aishwarya Rai have dazzled Cannes red carpet.

Last week Anushka Sharma celebrated her husband Virat Kohli's spectacular performance at IPL. On Thursday, May 18, Virat Kohli gave a spectacular performance in the IPL and scored a striking century against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. This is Virat Kohli's first IPL hundred since 2019, and his sixth century in IPL. She shared a few screengrabs from the match, on her Instagram story, and wrote, "He is (dynamite emoji). What an inning." On the work front, Anushka will make her big screen comeback with Chakda Xpress.