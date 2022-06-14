Anushka Sharma receives gift from Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja

Credit: Anushka-Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a photo of her cool new shoes gifted by Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja. The actress thanked him for sending her a pair of new kicks on social media.

Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote, “Thanks @anandahuja for these!! #Shoefairy.”For the unversed, Anand is a die-hard sneaker lover. He is also the founder of a sneaker store chain that goes by the name ‘Veg/NonVeg’. He is often seen sporting the best kicks and shoes.

Anushka also shared a couple of sunkissed pictures in a black swimsuit on Instagram from her recent trip with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika Kohli. Captioning the photo Anushka wrote, "When the sun made me shy..."

In both the photos, Anushka is seen posing for the camera. The first picture is a close selfie, in which Anushka is seen wearing a black single-shoulder swimsuit and a brown straw hat. She completed her look with golden earrings. The other picture is from a bit far where Anushka was seen posing in the swimsuit with the beach as the backdrop to it.

Anushka Sharma along with her husband and daughter went on a short vacation to an undisclosed destination, and the actor was treating her fans with her flawless pictures from the scenic location. Fans poured love into her comment section. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari also commented on the pic with eyes-heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Anand and Sonam are expecting their first child soon. The couple has been sharing about their pregnancy journey on social media. The couple had announced their pregnancy in March this year. Anushka Sharma was one of the first few people to react to the news. She congratulated the couple on Instagram.

Re-sharing Sonam’s post on her Instagram story, Anusha wrote, "Congratulations Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The experience is unparalleled and special. Wishing you love and happiness in abundance."

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. For the past two and a half years, Anushka was busy parenting her daughter Vamika. However, she is all set to make a comeback this year with Chakda Xpress. The film is a sports-biopic, based on the life of ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami. (With inputs from ANI)