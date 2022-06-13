Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika clicked while returning from Maldives vacation

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli arrived at Mumbai airport on Monday looking absolutely in amazing. As they returned from the Maldives, the actor sported an all-black ensemble, while the cricketer wore all-white. Anushka and Virat completed their airport ensembles with identical black masks. Vamika Kohli, the couple's daughter, accompanied them out of the airport with her nanny.

Check out the photos here:











On Wednesday, Anushka and Virat flew to the Maldives. The actor posted a selfie with Virat on her Instagram Stories a few hours after they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Anushka also shared a series of images from their vacation, showing her relaxing on white beaches and soaking up the sun.

Talking to Harper's Bazaar, the Zero actress called her industry a rat race and said that she is more than just a rat. "My industry is all about, ‘run, run, run-it’s a rat race', and you simply have to be part of it. But I’m more than a rat in a rat race. I want to enjoy my life", said Sharma.

"I enjoy acting in films, I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It’s all so pleasurable; I never want to give it up. That is why I had to make a sacrifice", the actress further added.

Talking about her experience as a producer and her belief in her brother Karnesh, Anushka told the fashion magazine, "Production is a 24/7 job, which, of course, I enjoyed thoroughly. I know the vision I have for the company is the same as my brother’s, and I know that vision will be upheld. What we wanted to do is create clutter-breaking, content-forward shows, and movies, and promote new talents- we will continue to do.”