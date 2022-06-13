Search icon
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika clicked while returning from Maldives vacation

Vamika Kohli, the couple's daughter, accompanied Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli out of the airport with her nanny.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 13, 2022, 08:05 PM IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli arrived at Mumbai airport on Monday looking absolutely in amazing. As they returned from the Maldives, the actor sported an all-black ensemble, while the cricketer wore all-white. Anushka and Virat completed their airport ensembles with identical black masks. Vamika Kohli, the couple's daughter, accompanied them out of the airport with her nanny.

Check out the photos here:

On Wednesday, Anushka and Virat flew to the Maldives. The actor posted a selfie with Virat on her Instagram Stories a few hours after they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Anushka also shared a series of images from their vacation, showing her relaxing on white beaches and soaking up the sun.

Talking to Harper's Bazaar, the Zero actress called her industry a rat race and said that she is more than just a rat. "My industry is all about, ‘run, run, run-it’s a rat race', and you simply have to be part of it. But I’m more than a rat in a rat race. I want to enjoy my life", said Sharma.

"I enjoy acting in films, I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It’s all so pleasurable; I never want to give it up. That is why I had to make a sacrifice", the actress further added.

Talking about her experience as a producer and her belief in her brother Karnesh, Anushka told the fashion magazine, "Production is a 24/7 job, which, of course, I enjoyed thoroughly. I know the vision I have for the company is the same as my brother’s, and I know that vision will be upheld. What we wanted to do is create clutter-breaking, content-forward shows, and movies, and promote new talents- we will continue to do.”

