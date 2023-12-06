Headlines

Gemini: Google launches its 'most capable' multimodal AI model in three sizes

IPL 2024 auction: Irfan Pathan picks this player as ideal replacement for Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans

Animal actress Saloni Batra admits Ranbir Kapoor's character is toxic: 'As a woman, I would be...' | Exclusive

Watch: Sreesanth sledges Gautam Gambhir after being smashed for boundaries in Legends League Cricket

Watch: KL Rahul sweats hard in gym ahead of India vs South Africa series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024 auction: Irfan Pathan picks this player as ideal replacement for Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans

Animal actress Saloni Batra admits Ranbir Kapoor's character is toxic: 'As a woman, I would be...' | Exclusive

Watch: Sreesanth sledges Gautam Gambhir after being smashed for boundaries in Legends League Cricket

Best WWE pay-per-views of 2023

Batters who scored century in their 100th ODI match

First photos of Tina Dabi after becoming mother, go viral

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Animal actress Saloni Batra admits Ranbir Kapoor's character is toxic: 'As a woman, I would be...' | Exclusive

India's most successful film family has 4 superstars, 5 studios, net worth Rs 6000 crore; not Kapoors, Akkinenis, Khans

Meet India's richest child actor with net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, nobody knows her 'real age'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Animal actress Saloni Batra admits Ranbir Kapoor's character is toxic: 'As a woman, I would be...' | Exclusive

Saloni Batra, who plays Ranbir Kapoor's sister in Animal, opens up on her role and the film's criticism.

article-main
Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action drama, is wreaking havoc at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 500 crore at the box office and also divided the audiences with its violence and macho themes. Saloni Batra plays a supporting role in the film. She is seen as Reet, the sister of Ranbir Kapoor’s titular character. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the actress opened up about the role, her preparation, and the criticism the film is receiving.

Saloni says that director Vanga cast her without an audition as he had seen her work in films like Taish and Soni and was convinced she could be Animal’s Reet. But after being cast, it was a long process for the actress before filming began. She recounts, “We had a long process because the loks had to be decided for all the ages I had to play. That took time. We had a few readings to decipher how I should be at certain ages.”

Saloni did more than just play the character, however. She made a sizable contribution by naming her as well. “We were also all confused about the name of the character. While we were reading, I felt that she faces what womenfolk have been facing for ages. Hence, I suggested Reet and sir (Vanga) liked it. That is how the character further developed,” says the actress.

Animal is raking in the moolah at the box office but is also being criticised by many for glorifying toxicity and misgony. Addressing that criticism, Saloni says, “I am a facilitator. It’s my job as an actor to facilitate what an artiste wants to bring the table, who are the creators. Now, they have a vision about this character in this world. This character, the way he talks and behaves, is toxic. But the story is about him and Sandeep sir has chosen to tell his story in his way. As an audience, it is our responsibility to watch and decide what is right and wrong. If that character is firing a gun in the college, it doesn’t mean it’s right.”

The actress says that the character is not meant to be someone one should learn from. “This is a vision of an artiste for entertainment. In this world, the character stands true but like I said, it is your responsibility as an audience that you don’t take it home. You came to the theatre and were entertained. And that is the job of cinema. You don’t have to learn from it. You don’t have to take it back home and tell people that it’s ok to say such things to women,” she explains, adding, “As a woman, I would be offended if someone in real life did that to me. But, such people exist. And this story is about one such story. The director is not being a teacher. He is being an entertainer.”

Animal is the biggest film in Saloni’s career so far. And the actress is hoping bigger things are to follow, starting with – in all likeliness – the film’s sequel Animal Park, which was teased in the post-credits scene. “I hope it is happening. And we will all know for sure very soon,” is all she says when you ask her about the future course of Animal. For now, the audience is content watching the film in theatres and enabling it to break more box office records.

Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, is currently running in theatres worldwide.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes big statement after BJP sweeps Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls

Animal box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer nears Rs 300 crore, becomes his second-highest grossing film

Illuminate your space with elegant hanging lights on Amazon

Mukesh Ambani gets big relief from SAT, SEBI order against Rs 16.39 trillion…

Babri Masjid demolition: Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of 31st anniversary today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE