Animal actress Saloni Batra admits Ranbir Kapoor's character is toxic: 'As a woman, I would be...' | Exclusive

Saloni Batra, who plays Ranbir Kapoor's sister in Animal, opens up on her role and the film's criticism.

Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action drama, is wreaking havoc at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 500 crore at the box office and also divided the audiences with its violence and macho themes. Saloni Batra plays a supporting role in the film. She is seen as Reet, the sister of Ranbir Kapoor’s titular character. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the actress opened up about the role, her preparation, and the criticism the film is receiving.

Saloni says that director Vanga cast her without an audition as he had seen her work in films like Taish and Soni and was convinced she could be Animal’s Reet. But after being cast, it was a long process for the actress before filming began. She recounts, “We had a long process because the loks had to be decided for all the ages I had to play. That took time. We had a few readings to decipher how I should be at certain ages.”

Saloni did more than just play the character, however. She made a sizable contribution by naming her as well. “We were also all confused about the name of the character. While we were reading, I felt that she faces what womenfolk have been facing for ages. Hence, I suggested Reet and sir (Vanga) liked it. That is how the character further developed,” says the actress.

Animal is raking in the moolah at the box office but is also being criticised by many for glorifying toxicity and misgony. Addressing that criticism, Saloni says, “I am a facilitator. It’s my job as an actor to facilitate what an artiste wants to bring the table, who are the creators. Now, they have a vision about this character in this world. This character, the way he talks and behaves, is toxic. But the story is about him and Sandeep sir has chosen to tell his story in his way. As an audience, it is our responsibility to watch and decide what is right and wrong. If that character is firing a gun in the college, it doesn’t mean it’s right.”

The actress says that the character is not meant to be someone one should learn from. “This is a vision of an artiste for entertainment. In this world, the character stands true but like I said, it is your responsibility as an audience that you don’t take it home. You came to the theatre and were entertained. And that is the job of cinema. You don’t have to learn from it. You don’t have to take it back home and tell people that it’s ok to say such things to women,” she explains, adding, “As a woman, I would be offended if someone in real life did that to me. But, such people exist. And this story is about one such story. The director is not being a teacher. He is being an entertainer.”

Animal is the biggest film in Saloni’s career so far. And the actress is hoping bigger things are to follow, starting with – in all likeliness – the film’s sequel Animal Park, which was teased in the post-credits scene. “I hope it is happening. And we will all know for sure very soon,” is all she says when you ask her about the future course of Animal. For now, the audience is content watching the film in theatres and enabling it to break more box office records.

Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, is currently running in theatres worldwide.